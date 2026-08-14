Crews knock down fire at Seattle waste, recycling facility

The Brief Seattle firefighters were called to a rubbish fire at the South Seattle Transfer Station in the South Park neighborhood early Friday morning that later spread to an adjacent building. According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews have largely extinguished the flames but are still using heavy machinery to suppress smoldering waste piles and clearing thick smoke from the facility. No injuries have been reported, though officials are requesting that the public avoid the 100 block of South Kenyon Street while operations conclude.



Firefighters responded to a fire early Friday morning at the South Seattle Transfer Station in the South Park neighborhood.

The initial 911 call came in around 12:23 a.m. for a rubbish fire off South Kenyon Street that subsequently extended into an adjacent facility building.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Fire knocked down at transfer station

What we know:

Crews managed to knock down the majority of the active flames within five hours of arriving on scene.

However, heavy smoke inside the warehouse continues to present challenges for firefighters monitoring remaining hot spots. Visibility inside the building remained extremely limited as crews worked to clear the structure.

Crews clear heavy smoke, smoldering waste

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department said crews are using heavy tractor front loaders to move garbage around inside the building, aiming to suppress smoldering waste piles beneath the surface.

The department deployed a Mobile Ventilation Unit to the scene to help clear the thick smoke from the facility.

What you can do:

Although firefighters have started steadily clearing the scene, heavy smoke remained as the primary concern for personnel entering and exiting the trash facility.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the 100 block of South Kenyon Street while operations wrap up.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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