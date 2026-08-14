West Seattle Link light rail extension pushed back to 2035

The Brief Sound Transit gave an updated timeline for starting service on the West Seattle Link Extension to 2035 following an agency timeline review. The delay of two to three years comes from a comprehensive cost-cutting effort that saved over $2 billion and complex construction requirements over the Duwamish River. Transit leaders agreed on a technical design fix to keep high-voltage power lines within the train route to prevent disruption on 6th Avenue S.



The light rail extension to West Seattle is being pushed back again.

Officials with Sound Transit announced on Thursday it’s estimated that it will open in 2035 following updated timeline calculations driven by cost-saving efforts and construction complexity over the Duwamish River.

Key factors impacting the light rail timeline

The backstory:

In late 2024, Sound Transit reported higher-than-expected cost estimates for the West Seattle project, prompting board leaders to order a sweeping cost-reduction plan. At the same time, the agency initiated an effort to address a projected $35 billion funding gap over the next quarter-century.

These efforts paused final design work and property purchases until an updated system plan was adopted in May, according to Sound Transit. '

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Closer look at the project

What we know:

The West Seattle Link Extension will add 3.9 miles of service connecting SODO to Alaska Junction.

The agency's revised schedule sets the start of passenger service for 2035, adding roughly two to three years to the overall project delivery timeline, according to transit officials.

A comprehensive cost-savings effort identified more than $2 billion in reductions to lower overall project expenses after higher-than-expected costs were reported in late 2024.

Independent reviews confirmed that building a new light rail-only crossing over the Duwamish River requires more time during the construction phase, according to transit staff.

Sound Transit worked with the City of Seattle to move 230-kilovolt transmission lines within the rail route, avoiding construction along 6th Avenue S.

What's next:

Sound Transit anticipates the agency’s Board of Directors will work on appropriating funds and advancing construction planning.

Board members plan to authorize land acquisitions and set aside money for property purchases and planning, with major construction contracts expected to be awarded in 2027, according to Sound Transit.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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