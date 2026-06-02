FIFA World Cup brings mixed feelings for Iranian soccer fans in Seattle

The Brief The Iranian national soccer team's World Cup journey is heavily overshadowed by complex geopolitical tensions, including the banning of the traditional "Lion and Sun" flag and a conflict between Iran and the United States. Local Iranian fans are deeply divided; some worry the Iranian government is using the matches as political propaganda to project a false image of normalcy despite violent internal uprisings. While some fans hope the tournament will serve as a unifying, non-political reprieve from the crisis, others are planning protests in Seattle and Los Angeles on match days to ensure victims of the regime are not forgotten.



Uncertainty and controversy surround the Iranian national soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The journey has been overshadowed by complex geopolitical issues, ranging from the banning of the traditional Iranian "Lion and Sun" flag to the reality of the war between Iran and the United States.

Local Iranian soccer fans are navigating deep emotional and political divides as the team prepares to take the world stage.

A sport tied to national identity

Soccer is widely considered the national sport of Iran, serving as a major pillar of cultural identity.

"Everybody plays it, everywhere you go, there’s going to be a soccer field on every corner, like it’s a Starbucks," said fan Arash Rezaee.

"When the national team wins, everyone is happy," soccer fan Shayan Ariya said.

However, the current geopolitical climate has complicated that shared joy for many in the community.

Mixed feelings and political propaganda

Ariya is from Iran and noted that many community members feel conflicted when it comes to supporting the team in the World Cup this year. While fans naturally want the team to succeed, there is significant concern that the games are being used by the Iranian government.

"On one hand, they want them to do good, but at the same time, they don’t want to play along with the regime’s propaganda," Ariya said.

Ariya explained that the regime is trying to portray an image of normalcy, which he says does not reflect reality. The ongoing conflict and internal uprisings have directly impacted local families.

"Even in a community like here, I personally know a person who lost a brother in that uprising," Ariya said. "I would’ve loved it if things were normal, if everybody was happy, there was nothing going on in Iran — but not this year, not this time."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: In an aerial view, Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, stands ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The stadium will host six matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Steph Chambers // Getty Images)

Calls for unity on the field

In contrast, Rezaee hopes that the upcoming tournament can provide a brief reprieve from geopolitical tensions, urging people to separate sports from politics.

"My heart's always with Iran, but I understand this whole war and everything, it’s been tough on everybody," Rezaee said. "With everything bad and awful going on right now, I think this is something good."

Rezaee, who attended the World Cup four years ago, noted that the atmosphere was much friendlier compared to the current division within the community. He hopes fans can find common ground during the matches.

"Instead of being divided over which flag we should be taking to the stadium and whether or not which flag is appropriate, we should all just be united," Rezaee said. "It’s a soccer game, it’s not a political debate, and what we should be doing is standing behind the team."

More important things than soccer

Ariya views the situation differently, explaining that the gravity of the crisis in Iran cannot be overshadowed by a sporting event.

"As important as soccer is for countries and people around the globe and as supportive as people are toward their team, there are more important things than soccer," Ariya said. "Especially now there is a war going on, there is a criminal regime that is threatening lives."

According to Ariya, many Iranians in both Seattle and Los Angeles are planning to stage protests on the days of the matches. The demonstrations aim to ensure that those who lost their lives in Iran are not forgotten and to signal to the international community that the struggle continues.

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