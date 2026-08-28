Large brush fire prompts evacuations in Parkland, WA

The Brief A large, uncontained brush fire near westbound SR-512 and SR-7 in Parkland, Washington, has prompted immediate home evacuations for residents between 108th St S., 111th St S., and Sheridan Ave S. Multiple fire engines have been dispatched to the scene, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.



A large brush fire sparked in Parkland, Washington, prompting authorities to evacuate people from their homes in the area.

According to authorities, the brush fire sparked near westbound SR-512 near the SR-7 interchange in Parkland. Several fire engines have been dispatched.

Anyone in the area of 108th St S. to 111th St S. to Sheridan Ave S. is urged to evacuate immediately.

Brush fire in Parkland. (WSDOT)

Brush fire in Parkland, WA

The fire is now contained to the area of the evacuation orders, and it is not known how it started.

For a time, westbound traffic was reduced down to one lane while fire officials worked. Traffic is expected to be delayed in the area.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew heading to the location to learn more.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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