Though sale has been approved by NFL, the Khosla family doesn't own the Seattle Seahawks just yet

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The Brief The NFL approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to Vinod, Neeru, and Neal Khosla, but that doesn't make the family owners of the team just yet. An item with a sale price of $9.612 billion has a lot of pieces that need to be in place before a transaction can be fully completed. One thing the Khoslas will need to get squared away is the sale of their minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers. The Khoslas bought a 3.1 percent stake in the 49ers in 2025. NFL ownership rules don't allow holding stakes in multiple franchises, so the family will need to divest their stake in the team before acquiring the Seahawks. League rules also have a maximum of $1.2 billion in debt owners can take on to facilitate a purchase, meaning the Khoslas will need to have at least $1.68 billion in funds available to meet the minimum 30 percent ownership threshold.



The NFL approved the sale of the Seattle Seahawks to Vinod, Neeru, and Neal Khosla, but that doesn't make the family owners of the team just yet.

An item with a sale price of $9.612 billion has a lot of pieces that need to be in place before a transaction can be fully completed.

Think of it like buying a car. The negotiations are done, but now there's paperwork to be signed, money to be paid, and insurance to be acquired. For an NFL franchise, there are several boxes left to check before the team officially changes hands. The transaction is expected to close in September.

Related: Seattle Seahawks sale: Who is Vinod Khosla?

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One thing the Khoslas will need to get squared away is the sale of their minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers. The Khoslas bought a 3.1 percent stake in the 49ers in 2025. NFL ownership rules don't allow holding stakes in multiple franchises, so the family will need to divest their stake in the team before acquiring the Seahawks.

NFL ownership rules require the majority owner to hold at least a 30% stake in the franchise and limits the total number of partners to 25. The Khosla family is still the only known entity involved in the sale, though rumors of minority partners tied to venture capital and private equity have been reported.

League rules also have a maximum of $1.2 billion in debt owners can take on to facilitate a purchase, meaning the Khoslas will need to have at least $1.68 billion in funds available to meet the minimum 30 percent ownership threshold – and it's possible the family is acquiring a larger stake than that as well.

Other items that will need to be checked off will include the controlling interest in Lumen Field and the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

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The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL, Sportico, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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