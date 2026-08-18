Terrion Arnold addition still pending, Seattle Seahawks workout Trevon Diggs

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The Brief The plan to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold is still currently pending for the Seattle Seahawks with the revelation he won't be able to practice or play for them while his legal process remains ongoing. Meanwhile, the team brought in former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs for a workout prior to their practice on Tuesday afternoon. While there's no set timeline for Arnold to join the team, the Seahawks could be waiting until after the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs since he would have to be counted on the roster for at least a day before landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List.



The plan to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold is still currently pending for the Seattle Seahawks with the revelation he won't be able to practice or play for them while his legal process remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the team brought in former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs for a workout prior to their practice on Tuesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Arnold is expected to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List when he signs with Seattle. It's a reality the Seahawks knew was possible when exploring a potential signing, but there was some belief he could be available during the preseason.

While there's no set timeline for Arnold to join the team, the Seahawks could be waiting until after the final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs next week before adding him to the roster. Arnold would have to count against the roster for at least a day before being moved to the exempt list. Since he can't participate in the interim anyway, they could wait until the roster spot isn't needed elsewhere to get Arnold signed.

Rosters need to be cut down to the regular season limit of 53 players by 3 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 30. With the final preseason game in the books on Friday, August 28, the Seahawks could sign Arnold to their 91-man roster on the 29th, and have him moved to the Commissioner's list on the 30th when rosters reduce.

The former first-round pick and Detroit Lions cornerback is facing charges for felony kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from a February incident in Tampa. Arnold had an arraignment scheduled for Thursday. According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, his next scheduled court date is a status update on October 5, which will be in-person in Tampa.

With Arnold unavailable for the foreseeable future, the Seahawks worked out another former Alabama cornerback instead.

Dig deeper:

Diggs, 27, was a teammate of Seattle cornerback Josh Jobe and was coached by defensive backs coach Karl Scott during his time at Alabama. A second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as he intercepted 11 passes that season, which is tied for 14th-most in a single season ever. He made the Pro Bowl twice in 2021 and 2022 before tearing his ACL in practice the following year.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve by Dallas last year due to lingering concussion symptoms and was released. He then appeared in two games – one playoff game – with the Packers.

Diggs is the younger brother of Washington Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs.

Practice Notes

– The Seahawks held their final full-length practice on Tuesday before traveling to Nashville on Thursday for a joint practice and preseason game with the Titans this weekend.

Players that did not participate: Safety Nick Emmanwori, linebackers Chris Paul Jr., Patrick O'Connell, Connor O'Toole and Derick Hall, tackle Amari Kight, running backs Zach Charbonnet (PUP) and Emmanuel Wilson, and wide receivers Tory Horton and Irv Charles Jr.

Cornerback Julian Neal was suited up but still isn't taking part in team drills. Tackle Bryce Cabeldue left practice early.

– Running back Jadarian Price continues to be involved after missing time with "lower body soreness" over the previous two weeks.

– Sam Darnold had another strong day despite being intercepted twice. He had a really nice tight-window throw to Elijah Arroyo, that Ty Okada managed to punch free for a fumble. A terrific deep ball throw to Rashid Shaheed for about a 50-yard gain was also a highlight.

Josh Jobe jumped a quick throw to Shaheed for a pick-six that had the defense fired up. A throw into the end zone for Jaxon Smith-Njigba was also broken up by Neheimah Pritchett and picked off by Okada. Devon Witherspoon almost got Darnold as well on another layered throw seeking Smith-Njgiba along the sidelines only for the ball to escape his grasp.

But even with those, Darnold's strong camp continued.

– Drew Lock connected with Jake Bobo on a deep ball for a touchdown behind second-round pick Bud Clark, and then found Montorie Foster Jr. for a touchdown over Clark in a two-minute drive. Both were really strong throws from Lock.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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