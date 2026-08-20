How to watch Seattle Seahawks preseason game against Tennessee Titans on FOX 13

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in their second preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. PT at Nissan Stadium. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed disappointment after a 17-7 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, noting that early scoring struggles and execution issues provided useful lessons for reserve players competing for roster spots. Local broadcast coverage will air on FOX 13.



The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Nashville for a second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald expressed disappointment following the team's 17-7 preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, pointing out that operational processes and finishing plays were not up to par on both offense and defense. Despite early scoring struggles after an initial touchdown, Macdonald noted it was helpful to identify these issues early, especially since the game primarily featured reserves competing for roster spots rather than projected Week 1 starters.

The team has a practice scheduled up on the road with the Tennessee Titans on Friday in Nashville before Sunday's preseason game.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Titans preseason game and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Titans game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans preseason game is set for 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Titans game?

The Seahawks are on the road to take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Titans game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. FOX 13 starts coverage at 4 p.m. PT

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 161 or 381, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

What's next:

Seattle will travel to Kansas City next week for a week 3 preseason matchup against the Chiefs on Friday, August 28.

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