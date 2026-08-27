Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson recall petition abruptly dropped

The Brief The recall petition against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was dismissed during a King County Superior Court hearing on Thursday. The petitioners requested an immediate order to end the recall petition; the judge ruled they held the right to withdraw their action. Judge Patrick Oishi signed an order dismissing the petition without prejudice and canceled the legal sufficiency hearing previously set for Monday.



Two Seattle residents seeking to recall Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson dropped their petition during a King County Superior Court hearing on Thursday.

What we know:

Petitioners Melinda E. Jacobson and Dale L. Osterud appeared in court Thursday to request an immediate order ending their recall petition against Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

Judge Patrick Oishi ruled the petitioners held the right to withdraw their action. Oishi signed an order dismissing the petition without prejudice and canceled the legal sufficiency hearing previously set for Monday.

Jacobson told the court that new information required further investigation regarding the charges. She also cited difficulty securing legal representation in Seattle, noting that an attorney advised them late Wednesday to withdraw the paperwork to allow more time.

Defense attorney Dmitri Iglitzin, who represented Mayor Wilson remotely, warned in open court that while the mayor chose not to seek financial penalties for this dismissal, repeat filings of a frivolous petition could prompt a request for court sanctions.

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What's next:

While the current court order dismisses the case without prejudice, the judge did not issue a formal ruling on the underlying legal or factual validity of the recall charges. The petitioners have retained an attorney to strengthen their case, but it remains unclear when they intend to refile the recall paperwork with King County Elections.

The Source: Information for this story was obtained from an audio-visual recording of a King County Superior Court status conference held before Judge Patrick Oishi.

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