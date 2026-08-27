Seattle weather: Cooler temperatures on the horizon

article

The Brief Western Washington stays cool and mostly dry Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 70s and occasional light showers. More clouds and scattered showers are possible this weekend into next week, with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of north-central Washington as dry, gusty conditions increase wildfire danger.



Thursday started with plenty of clouds, and a few light showers were expected, mainly across the North and South Sound communities. A few showers were also possible along the coast and over the mountains, and while we couldn’t rule out an isolated lightning strike, most of us stayed dry with just a few sprinkles here and there.

What's next:

Friday will start with morning clouds before sunshine breaks through during the afternoon. Temperatures today and Friday will stay in the low 70s.

By afternoon, Seattle weather will turn sunnier with temperatures reaching the low 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Saturday will bring a chance for a light shower with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly sunny and drier, while Monday will turn mostly cloudy. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, followed by slightly damp conditions Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

The Seattle weather outlook will feature highs in the upper 60s Saturday before temperatures rebound slightly Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality and wildfire danger

Air quality will remain good across much of the region this week. However, portions of north-central Washington could see higher concentrations of smoke due to ongoing large wildfires.

The Seattle weather pattern will turn drier Sunday before more clouds and showers return next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire danger will also remain a concern. A Red Flag Warning was posted on Thursday for portions of north-central Washington, including the Okanogan Valley, where dry air and gusty winds were forecast to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires.

The Seattle weather region will see good air quality overall, but smoke and gusty winds will create elevated fire concerns farther east. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Deputies seek video after Coast Guard member fatally shot in Skyway

Mayor Wilson officially begins search for Seattle's next police chief

Court docs detail Seattle armed extortion scheme, 2 arrested in sting

Soundgarden reunites to perform halftime show of Seattle Seahawks' season opener

WA sues USPS over mail-in ballots—here's why

NFL owners vote to approve sale of Seattle Seahawks to Vinod Khosla family

Idaho judge grants Bryan Kohberger two hearings next year as admitted killer seeks to withdraw guilty plea

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.