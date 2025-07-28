Police search for suspects after shooting in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood

The Brief One person was shot in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood on Monday. The incident happened in the 10200 block of 1st Ave. NE. Police are actively searching for two suspects.



Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood on Monday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 7:57 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot near the intersection of 1st Avenue Northeast and Northeast 103rd Street.

Authorities say a man in his 40s got off a Light Rail train and was shot in the head once he got to the ground level.

SPD said officers are actively searching for two suspects and have asked the public to avoid the area.

One suspect was described as a man wearing a gray hoodie, with a mask and gloves. Another suspect was also with him, and they both ran away from the scene.

Investigators believe the suspects got into a car and drove away.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor's note: This story originally reported that police were searching for one suspect. Following an update from police, FOX 13 has learned that authorities are searching for multiple suspects.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Seattle Police Department.

