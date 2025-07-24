Woman stabbed in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood, suspect arrested

The Brief A woman was stabbed in the face in Northgate on Wednesday night. Police arrested a 34-year-old suspect nearby and booked him for assault. The stabbing followed an altercation after the victim got off a bus.



Police arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood Wednesday night.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North. When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her upper left cheek.

Officers provided aid to the victim until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The SPD said officers quickly located the suspect near North 103rd Street and Interlake Avenue North and took him into custody without incident. The 34-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

The backstory:

Investigators learned the victim had just gotten off a bus when she became involved in an altercation with the suspect. Shortly afterward, he stabbed her and fled through a nearby alley.

What you can do:

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit are leading the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

