Vault fire causes 20k to lose power in North Seattle

The Brief Over 20,000 Seattle City Light customers lost power in North Seattle Wednesday night. The cause of the outage was a vault fire, which led to many additional outages. Seattle City Light says power has been restored to nearly all customers, but some are still affected.



Power has been restored to most Seattle City Light customers after over 20,000 were affected by an outage in North Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

The cause of the outage was a vault fire, mainly affecting people in the Northgate neighborhood. It was first reported around 7:30 p.m.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Seattle City Light said most had regained power, however some outages persist due to the vault fire.

Because the entire vault system needed to be taken offline for repairs, at least 21,500 customers lost power, according to Seattle City Light.

Only 4,400 customers were originally affected.

Customers can check for updates on the Seattle City Light website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle City Light.

