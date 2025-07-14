Nearly 10,000 people impacted by Seattle power outage

The Brief 9,907 Seattle City Light customers lost power in North Seattle on Monday. The cause of the power outage remains under investigation. Crews estimate power will be restored by around 6:05 p.m.



Nearly 10,000 customers in North Seattle lost power in a Monday afternoon outage.

Seattle City Light power outage map (3:00 p.m. on July 14) (Seattle City Light)

Power outage in Seattle's Eastlake, Capitol Hill neighborhoods

According to Seattle City Light, there were 19 active outages affecting 9,933 customers – primarily in the East Lake / Capitol Hill neighborhoods. In this area alone, 9,907 customers were without power.

What caused today's power outage in Seattle?

As of 3 p.m., the cause of the outage remained under investigation.

When will power be restored in Seattle?

As of 4 p.m., Seattle City Light's outage map estimated that power would be restored by 10:05 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle City Light.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Canadian runner killed during Ragnar relay race on Whidbey Island, WA

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.