Canadian runner killed during Ragnar relay race on Whidbey Island, WA

The Brief A Canadian runner was fatally struck by a car during an overnight segment of a relay race through the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. The race is a 193.5-mile team relay that starts in Blaine, Washington and ends in Langley, Washington. Troopers say the cause of the crash was a "pedestrian violation."



A Canadian runner participating in the Ragnar Road Northwest Passage relay race was struck and killed by a driver on Whidbey Island early Saturday morning.

Deception bridge near fog along coast on islands, Deception Pass, Washington State. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Ragnar Road Northwest Passage is a 193.5-mile team relay race that starts in Blaine, Washington and finishes in Langley, Washington. The event runs July 11-12.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 55-year-old Hui Li of Surrey, British Columbia, was fatally struck by a driver while running along southbound SR-20 at around 3:31 a.m.

What they're saying:

Investigators say Li was running in the southbound lane when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the same direction.

The WSP said drugs or alcohol were not involved, and the crash was caused by a "pedestrian violation."

What is the Ragnar Road Northwest Passage relay race?

The Ragnar team relay begins at the Canadian border in Blaine and passes through Bellingham, Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes and Deception Pass before finishing in Langley. An individual runner typically covers between 11 and 22 miles during the race and often wears reflective vests and headlamps for the overnight segments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.