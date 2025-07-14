Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

The Brief A 52-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at a Renton Metro transit station after an altercation involving a PVC pipe escalated into gunfire. Three suspects were detained following the shooting, which caused chaos and delays for transit riders.



A 52-year-old man remained hospitalized Sunday after being shot multiple times at a busy Metro transit station in Renton.

It happened on Friday afternoon, at around 3:30 pm near the corner of Burnett Ave. S and S 3rd Street.

Investigators believe that there was an altercation beforehand. Court documents state that he was shot in the chest, both thighs and in one knee.

Meantime, transit riders who were trying to get to their buses following the shooting say the scene was chaotic.

"When I arrived here on the bus, this place was completely blocked off," said Damien Phillips, a Metro transit rider.

Phillips was trying to catch a bus at the Metro transit station on Friday when he stumbled upon the shooting scene. Court documents state the shooting happened between two buses, leaving the 52-year-old critically injured.

"There was yellow tape all around the buildings over there," Phillips said. "There were definitely some freaked-out people."

Court documents detail a fight before the shooting, stating that the man who was shot was walking towards Burnett Avenue South where he came upon a 20-year-old woman, her boyfriend and her 18-year-old brother.

Security video showed the man holding "a short length of PVC pipe", which court documents state, he appeared to swing towards the woman, striking her. She then, "swings her arms and appears to try and strike (him) in the face."

At some point, documents state security video showed that her boyfriend "produces a firearm from the front right of his pants".

The man, "drops the plastic PVC pipe" and runs towards him, "grappling with him when both fall to the ground."

Next documents state the fighting moves "between two Metro buses". The man identified as the woman's brother is then accused of "firing his gun in between the buses towards both males while they are entangled on the ground."

The woman and the two men she was with then reportedly fled, according to those documents.

"Witnesses described three subjects running, getting on a bus, a few miles away. Officers stopped that bus and detained the three subjects," said Sandra Havlik, a spokesperson for Renton Police.

"This didn’t happen on a bus, it happened outside of a bus, but public safety spills onto transit safety," said Greg Woodfill, ATU 587 President.

A rider who didn't want to appear fully on camera says that he was trying to get on a bus at the transit area Friday after the shooting and he said the buses were delayed for several hours. He says the violence is concerning.

"Very dangerous actions, and as a Washingtonian, it makes me very worried for our safety," he said.

One bus was damaged by gunfire. Phillips says others could have been hit.

"That’s definitely crazy. I’m glad nobody else got hurt," said Damien Phillips, a Metro Transit rider.

Police say three firearms were recovered and six shell casings, two members of the trio were arrested for assault. A charging decision could come as early as Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

