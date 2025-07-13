Judge sets bail for 2 suspects in shooting at Renton transit center

A 20-year-old Seattle man and a 18-year-old from Kent made their first appearances in court following a shooting at a Renton transit center on Friday.

What we know:

The King County Attorney's Office argued probable cause for first-degree assault for the teen, landing him a $500,000 bail amount from the judge.

As for the 20-year-old, the KCAO argued cause for second-degree assault. This resulted in a bail amount half that of the teen, set at $250,000.

The suspects remained in King County Jail following the initial bail appearance.

What we don't know:

Police investigators are expected to bring forward felony case referrals by Wednesday, July 16. These typically come after the first appearance in court, allowing police investigators time to gather evidence.

King County prosecutors will then take the referral to examine for charging decisions. It remains unclear if the two men will face felony charges at time of reporting.

The backstory:

Police responded to the Metro Transit Center on Burnett Avenue on Friday, July 11 around 3:15 p.m.

Once there, officers found a 52-year-old male shooting victim. Three people involved were quickly identified: an 18-year-old brother and a 20-year-old sister, along with the sister's 20-year-old boyfriend.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the 52-year-old getting the attention of the woman with a PVP pipe and swinging at her. This is when her boyfriend gets into an altercation with the man and allegedly fires shots at him.

The three run away and the woman's brother stops to shoot the man several more times as he is cowered down and trying to roll away from gunfire, according to police documents.

The three escape the scene and are located on a bus by police. A driver at the transit station reportedly identified the three to police.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department.

