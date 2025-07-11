The Brief Renton police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times near a transit center on Friday. Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting. This incident remains under investigation.



One person was shot multiple times near a transit center in Renton Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Police responded to Burnett Avenue South near South 2nd Street on July 11, near downtown Renton.

Renton police say the victim sustained at least five gunshot wounds, and has since been taken to the hospital.

At least one bullet appeared to shatter a window on a bus.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Three people have been detained by the Renton Police Department, specifically two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old. Officers say they have also recovered a weapon.

Witnesses said an argument took place before the shooting, according to Renton PD.

What we don't know:

Police will continue their investigation into the evening. Pending investigation and notification of next of kin, officers have not released the identities of the suspects or the victim.

At the time of reporting, investigators had not revealed the motive of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from Renton Police.

