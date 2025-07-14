Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma Fire Department crews are still at Johnson's Millwork on South Tacoma Way after responding to a structure fire around 7 p.m. Sunday. The fire, which started on the exterior and spread to the crawl space, took crews about 12 hours to get under control, and its cause remains under investigation.



Crews remain at the scene of a mill fire in Tacoma on Monday morning.

On Sunday night at about 7 p.m., the Tacoma Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Johnson's Millwork on South Tacoma Way.

According to fire officials, the fire was burning in the crawl space after it started on the exterior.

Crews spent about 12 hours at the scene trying to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Fire Department.

