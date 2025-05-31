Power outages impact thousands in Seattle on Saturday

Thousands of people and businesses lost power on Saturday morning.

Most of the outages reported by Seattle City Light were impacting the Beacon Hill area just east of SODO.

The power company reports that a damaged underground cable was the source of the outage. As of 8:45 a.m., there were more than 12,000 outages were impacting SCL customers.

Seattle City Light outage map on May 31, 2025

The estimated restoration of many of the outages were not expected until around 2:45 p.m. on May 31. However, service was back on just before 11 a.m.

The Source: Information for this story came from Seattle City Light.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation underway after 5-year-old dies in Federal Way, WA

Major 5-day SR 18 closure at I-90 in Snoqualmie, WA

Alaska man pinned by 700-pound boulder for 3 hours walks away unharmed

Why hasn’t anyone been charged in Seattle clash arrests? What we know

Mandatory driver’s education to expand under new Washington law

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.