1 man shot at Seattle car show in SODO

Another person has been shot in South Seattle over Memorial Day weekend. The SODO shooting comes after a pair of separate shootings Friday night into Saturday. One involved a 16-year-old shot in Seward Park, and another where a man and woman were shot in a car during a robbery.

Timeline:

A 23-year-old man was shot at a car show in the SODO area on Saturday evening. Police say that at around 10 p.m. on May 24, they received calls of a person shot on 4th Avenue South. There was a car show event in the area of this location.

The victim was shot in the leg and required immediate medical intervention on scene before he was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

What's next:

Police report they found no evidence to link them to a suspect in this case and are asking anyone with information to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. They can remain anonymous.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

