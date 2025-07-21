Police make arrest for 'seemingly unprovoked' stabbing at Seattle grocery store

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and another arrested for a stabbing at a Seattle grocery store on Sunday.

Timeline:

Around 4 p.m., at a Safeway on Rainier Avenue South, officers with the Seattle Police Department were called to the grocery store over reports of a stabbing.

Responding officers say they found a male victim inside the store bleeding heavily from the stab wounds.

Law enforcement reviewed surveillance footage from the store and found that a man approached the victim and stabbed him "seemingly unprovoked," according to a statement from SPD.

The suspect was found quickly and arrested for investigation of assault. The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation, according to SPD.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

