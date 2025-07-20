Road rage alleged cause of double shooting in White Center, WA

Two people were hospitalized for gunshot injuries early Sunday morning in White Center. Initial calls to first responders allege there was a road rage incident leading up to the violence.

Timeline:

Just before 1 a.m. on July 20, deputies say they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue SW in White Center for a shooting. Once there they report finding two men suffering gunshot wounds.

Deputies rendered immediate first aid while waiting for more medical personnel to arrive and transport the men to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown going into Sunday afternoon.

King County deputies were able to identify a suspect who was arrested at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing as the weekend winds down.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.