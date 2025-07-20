GALLERY: Capitol Hill Block Party rocks Seattle streets

The annual Capitol Hill Block Party is in full swing this weekend as residents and visitors take to the streets of one of Seattle's most vibrant neighborhoods during a mild summer weekend of cooler temperatures and overcast weather heading into next week.

One of FOX 13's photographers, Tim Straszewski got an up-close look at some of the crowds and performances for the 2025 festival.

Dora Jar, Love So Deep, and more perform for Saturday crowds

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Dora Jar performs at Capitol Hill Block Party 2025

This year, organizers took on new policies and a new approach to the festival layout following overcrowding concerns at the 2024 CHBP festival.

Last year, attendees reported a crowd crush was the cause for multiple people to collapse at the 2024 event. Many of the complaints were made as comments on the Capitol Hill Block Party's Instagram, citing issues like bad crowd control, a lack of water stations, and no access to exits.

The Source: Photos in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Photographer Tim Straszewski.

