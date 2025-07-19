Seattle weather: cloudy and cool before mid week heat returns

Below average rainfall in June and for the start of July has drought conditions are worsening. However, the climate prediction center is forecasting slightly above rainfall possibilities for this week. Rainfall will be very light and spotty in some spots.

July has been off to a very dry start, but the climate prediction center does show a lightly wetter week ahead.

A weak, nearby disturbance will continue to increase onshore flow, keeping clouds around for Sunday. A few pockets of light showers are possible in spots.

Onshore flow will keep much of Western Washington cloudy and cool.

Along with the increase in clouds, the onshore flow will also keep our afternoon temperatures cooler than normal for another day.

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal through the end of the weekend.

A mid-week warm up is forecast for this Wednesday as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Mostly dry conditions will continue with a slight chance of thunder in the mountains.