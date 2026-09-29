9-time felon pleads not guilty to Key Peninsula, WA pursuit

The Brief A nine-time convicted felon pleaded not guilty after deputies say he led them on a high-speed pursuit in Pierce County. The pursuit ended when the pickup truck crashed into two power poles, leaving 28-year-old Preston Wierman with five fractured ribs. Deputies say stolen mail and other suspected stolen items were found in the truck, and additional charges could be filed.



A nine-time convicted felon accused of leading Pierce County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Preston Weirman with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

The backstory:

On Sept. 25, 2026, around 10:45 p.m., a Key Peninsula deputy spotted a black pickup truck with no license plates that matched the description of a truck reportedly involved in three other recent thefts in the area.

An attempted traffic stop led to a very short high-speed pursuit.

The truck traveled southbound on Purdy Drive Northwest at a high rate of speed for a short distance before it lost control, taking out two power poles and crashing in the 15300 block of Goodrich Drive Northwest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pierce County deputies issue demands to a suspect following a Key Peninsula pursuit and crash.

Deputies say Wierman was compliant and taken into custody for eluding. He was medically cleared by firefighters and later booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Court documents show he suffered five fractured ribs.

He claimed he was not involved in any thefts in the Canterwood or Key Peninsula areas and that others had used the truck in the last week.

The pickup truck was taken for a search warrant, due to deputies observing stolen mail and several other items inside the truck that matched listed stolen items from previous calls. Wierman told deputies he ran because he didn't have a license plate on the truck and had not registered it. He said he paid for the truck with cash and the bill of sale was at a friend's house.

Preston Weirman in Pierce County court

What's next:

Additional charges will be added based on the results of the search warrant.

Weirman is being held on $25,000 bail, which is what prosecutors recommended.

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