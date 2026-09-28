WA business owners speak on losses caused by copper wire theft

The Brief Rampant copper theft in western Washington is causing millions in damage to small businesses, local streetlights, and transit systems. Officials estimate that $1,000 of stolen copper can cause $100,000 in structural damage, forcing local owners to pay tens of thousands out-of-pocket for repairs. King County prosecutors are pushing state lawmakers to pass strict new scrap metal buyer regulations, including photo logs and mandatory holding periods.



Persistent copper wire theft is striking western Washington, targeting local businesses, transit systems, and streetlights while also driving up repair costs.

Following stalled legislation during the last session in Olympia, King County prosecutors are preparing to ask Washington lawmakers to try again with stricter regulations on scrap sales.

Business Owners Face Massive Repair Bills

What they're saying:

Small business owners in Seattle report significant financial losses from repeated copper thefts. At Ballard’s Lockspot Cafe, owner Alison Soike dealt with three destructive break-ins that wrecked the restaurant's refrigeration, requiring $10,000 in repairs.

Soike even resorted to camping inside her restaurant to guard against future break-ins. She ultimately paid to build a new structure with upgraded locks to fully enclose her units.

"When that stuff happens during the slow season, like, that's a huge hit to, like, your cash flow," Soike said, noting that independent businesses urgently need state support. "We're not a chain restaurant. We don't have limitless resources."

Similarly, Seattle Biscuit Company owner Sam Thompson experienced a major break-in in January, incurring roughly $25,000 in recovery costs before the business was able to bounce back.

Small Thefts Cause Outsized Damage to Utilities

Big picture view:

According to King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, the economic impact of copper theft extends far beyond the raw material's market value.

"It's an issue that's plaguing our communities, and a little bit of copper wire theft has a disproportionate impact on businesses, on utilities," Manion said.

Prosecutorial estimates show that just $1,000 worth of stolen scrap copper can inflict up to $100,000 in structural damage and utility repairs.

In June, a suspect impersonating a Seattle City Light worker targeted the West Seattle Bridge. Following his arrest, the suspect was released without bail, failed to return to court, and now prosecutors say he has an active warrant for his arrest.

Proposed Laws Target Scrap Metal Buyers

What's next:

To curb the incentive for theft, prosecutors want to enact legislation modeled after catalytic converter enforcement laws.

The proposed measures would require scrapyards and buyers to maintain mandatory photo logs, upload seller information to online tracking databases, and observe mandatory holding periods on scrap metal to allow time for law enforcement investigations.

Proponents hope these extra safeguards will protect small businesses operating on thin margins from bearing the burden of unexpected, costly damages.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Dan Griffin, who spoke with small business owners throughout the area along with King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

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