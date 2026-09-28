Fatal collision closes southbound lanes of SR-167 near Auburn, WA

The Brief All southbound lanes of SR-167 are closed near Auburn just north of Highway 18 due to a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle shortly before 1:00 p.m. Washington State Patrol confirmed at least one fatality, though the total number of deaths, injuries, and the cause of the crash remain unknown. Traffic is at a standstill, and drivers are being directed to exit at 15th Street NW in Auburn to seek alternate routes.



All lanes of southbound SR-167 are closed near Auburn after a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:00 p.m. on the SR-167 toll lane, just north of Highway 18 in Auburn. Currently, all southbound traffic is at a standstill while first responders work to clear the scene.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation traffic map, traffic backed up about three miles toward Kent.

Washington State Patrol reports this was a fatal crash, but it is not yet known how many people may have died, or if other injuries were reported.

It is not known what led to the collision.

What you can do:

Drivers are asked to exit at 15th Street NW in Auburn, and find alternate routes around SR-167.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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