Multi-vehicle crash in Tacoma, WA kills 1, injures 5 more

The Brief A woman was killed, and five more people were left injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Officials said the crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and South Cedar Street. Police said they are unsure about the circumstances that led to the crash.



A woman was killed, and five more people were left injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

What we know:

Officials said the crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and South Cedar Street.

Police said that four people were left dealing with minor injuries, while an additional person sustained serious injuries.

The woman who died was initially suffering from life-threatening injuries, but later died at the hospital, police said.

Road closures were in effect for several hours on Sunday as police investigated the crash.

What we don't know:

Police said they are unsure about the circumstances that led to the crash.

Officials added that charges will be filed once the investigation into the crash has been completed.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Two dead after drive-by shooting in Kent, police investigating

Man killed in Tacoma police shooting during domestic violence call

Family clarifies facts in Lake Tapps drowning tragedy

Dan Wilson will not return as Seattle Mariners manager

Puyallup, WA realtor couple, neighbor share story behind viral TikTok

New Amtrak Airo trains to debut Sept. 30 in the Pacific Northwest

Seattle police, city leaders push back on Mayor Wilson's proposed budget

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .