The Brief Sound Transit has released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Everett Link Extension, opening a 45-day comment period through Nov. 2, 2026. The proposed 16-mile extension will feature six new light rail stations and a major Operations and Maintenance Facility North (OMF North) requiring 80 to 100-plus acres. Targeted for opening between 2037 and 2041, the line will connect Lynnwood, unincorporated Snohomish County, and Everett, cutting transit times down to 60 minutes between Everett and downtown Seattle.



Sound Transit has officially opened a 45-day public comment window following the publication of its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Everett Link Extension.

The critical planning milestone allows Snohomish County residents, regional partners, and local stakeholders to weigh in on transit alignments, station concepts, and environmental considerations for the future light rail corridor. The comment window remains open through Nov. 2, 2026.

The Everett Link Extension will expand the regional light rail system by 16 miles, connecting Lynnwood, unincorporated Snohomish County and Everett.

What we know:

The project includes six funded stations: West Alderwood, Ash Way, Mariner, SW Everett Industrial Center, SR 526/Evergreen, and Everett Station. Service is projected to run every 4 to 6 minutes during peak commuting hours and every 10 to 15 minutes during midday, weekend, and evening hours.

Travel time estimates indicate a 33-minute trip between Everett and Lynnwood City Center, and a 60-minute ride from Everett to downtown Seattle.

In addition to passenger line infrastructure, the project encompasses Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North. The facility requires 80 to 100-plus acres of property near the light rail line to receive, store, and service an expanded fleet of trains.

What we don't know:



While six stations are fully integrated into the baseline project, a proposed station at SR 99/Airport Road remains designated as "provisional". Although it is being studied during the environmental review phase, funding for its final design and construction has not been secured.

Additionally, parking structures planned for the Mariner and Everett Station locations have had their final design and construction deferred. The exact land acquisitions required for OMF North will also depend on which route and facility options are finalized in the ultimate build plan.

What they're saying:

Transit officials emphasized the essential role of public participation during the environmental review process.

"Your comments will help shape future light rail access in your community and help us make important decisions about station, route, and Operations and Maintenance Facility North locations," Sound Transit noted in an official update to community members. "Even though the project is still in the planning phase and may feel far away, your comments can make the biggest difference."

The transit agency added a commitment to maintaining equitable community engagement throughout all phases of planning and construction, with active outreach directed toward the public, local agencies, and area Tribes.

What's next:



Following the Nov. 2 public comment deadline, the Sound Transit Board will review community feedback to select, modify, or confirm preferred route alternatives.

Sound Transit will address all substantive comments in a Final EIS, which is targeted for publication in late 2027 or early 2028. Design work and technical evaluations will proceed continuously while environmental documentation is finalized. Construction is slated to start around 2030, with full passenger service expected to open between 2037 and 2041.

What you can do:

Community members, business owners, and commuters can view the Draft EIS, register for upcoming public meetings, and submit formal feedback through Sound Transit's online engagement portal before Nov. 2, 2026. Residents can also sign up for email updates or contact Sound Transit directly to request a community briefing.





The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit's website about the Everett Link Extension.





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