Marysville, WA police crack down on illicit massage businesses

The Brief Marysville Police closed 21 illicit massage businesses over the past year through undercover busts, inspections, and license denials. Investigations revealed the local venues were part of a massive international network that exploits victims for commercial sex. Police say they will continue monitor business licensing and connect trafficking victims with safety and support resources.



The Marysville Police Department recently revealed that it successfully conducted a countywide operation cracking down on illicit massage businesses (IMBs).

Police said their efforts shut down 21 illicit massage businesses in the county over the last year, citing actions like denying business licenses and conducting public safety inspections as key tools that supported their enforcement.

The agency also said its investigation showed that these types of businesses are typically connected to larger human trafficking networks that can generate massive amounts of money if left unchecked.

Marysville Police Illicit Massage Business Crackdown

The backstory:

Police said that in May 2025, they received information from The Network, a nonprofit that works to fight human trafficking within illicit massage businesses.

After reviewing the information, police said they interviewed victims who had worked in various IMBs throughout Marysville and learned that they were part of a larger international trafficking network that was operating in the region.

Through efforts such as undercover operations, search warrants, and a full review of the county's licensing procedures, law enforcement was able to identify 23 IMB's operating within Marysville.

Twenty-one were confirmed and subsequently shut down.

Attempts by these businesses to reopen under a new name or address were also stopped, police said.

By the numbers:

Marysville police revealed the numbers behind how each of the 21 IMBs were shut down:

8 closed by criminal investigation

5 closed by administrative investigation (Inspection)

6 rejected by administrative investigation (Denial of business license)

1 closed by Itself

1 withdrew request to open

Police said that several people were arrested on various charges in connection to the IMBs, including promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution.

What is an Illicit Massage Business?

Dig deeper:

An illicit massage business, referred to by law enforcement as an IMB, is a venue that acts like a legitimate business offering massages or other wellness services as a cover for an operation that seeks to provide commercial sex acts, according to the Department of Justice.

The businesses often "hide in plain sight," tucked into commercial shopping centers or between restaurants, small retail shops, or even salons.

The DOJ states that states like Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Illinois, and New York have the highest number of IMBs in the country, adding that victims are mainly recruited in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The DOJ reinforced that these businesses are typically connected to a larger network of human trafficking, which are usually kept intact by operators who use control and coercion to exploit vulnerable women for commercial sex and labor.

Connections to Human Trafficking

What they're saying:

Marysville Chief of Police Erik Scairpon touted the operation as an example of how local action can disrupt national crime.

"Human trafficking networks rely on storefronts that blend into the community," Scairpon said. "By improving our licensing oversight and coordinating closely with regional partners, we were able to shut down illicit massage businesses and stop attempts to reopen. This investigation shows what local action can accomplish when we stay focused, persistent and committed to protecting people who are often unseen."

Crime and Intelligence Analyst Emily Dorscher said that local operations like these are essential as there are over 15,000 IMBs are currently operating in the United States and generate over $5 billion annually.

"This industry doesn't exist by accident," Dorscher said. "As a local agency, we had to find something we could control, and it was through our licensing process."

The Network said that the Marysville Police Department is the first agency in Snohomish County to adopt an enforcement strategy aimed at eliminating the full IMB business structure.

What's next:

Marysville police say it remains committed to preventing IMBs, or any other illicit business from operating within the city.

The agency said it will continue to connect victims with resources that support safety and prevent revictimization.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release sent to FOX 13 by the Marysville Police Department and information posted to the Department of Justice's website on human trafficking in illicit massage businesses.

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