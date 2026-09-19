Seattle Weather: Foggy mornings with plenty of afternoon sunshine

The Brief Morning fog clears for mostly sunny afternoons on both Saturday and Sunday, with pleasant highs reaching the low 70s. This marks the region's first completely dry weekend in nearly two weeks, ideal for outdoor events like the Huskies game. Quiet weather continues into next week, with highs dipping into the upper 60s by Tuesday's first day of fall and a slight chance of rain late week.



Foggy skies early Saturday morning will clear with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. There is plenty of fun to be had on Saturday, including a Huskies game where fans will need to grab their shades as skies will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

Pleasant afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Onshore flow will remain strong with more low clouds increasing overnight. This will lead to a similar pattern for Sunday with morning low clouds and reduced visibility, then skies clearing by the afternoon.

Sunday will be another nice day to get out and enjoy! This will be the first weekend in about two weeks that skies remain dry.

Onshore flow will increase in the morning clouds, but burn off by the afternoon.

Skies will remain clear for Saturday evening with the fog holding off until early Sunday morning.

Lows will cool to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clear evening skies will allow for cooler overnight lows around the region.

Quiet weather through much of the week with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Afternoon highs will cool a bit into the upper 60s by Tuesday, just in time to celebrate the first day of fall. A slight chance of showers returning by the end of the week.

Quiet weather through much of the week with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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