Hal Hershfelt goal in 81st minute sinks Seattle Reign in 2-1 loss to Spirit

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The Brief Leicy Santos scored on a free kick from outside the box in the 18th minute, and Hal Hershfelt scored in the 81st as the Spirit beat the Reign 2-1 on Saturday. A misplayed clearance attempt from Lucia Di Guglielmo on a lead pass for Maddie Mercado went into the Washington net for an own-goal in the 44th minute for Seattle's only goal.



Hal Hershfelt scored her first goal of the season in the 81st minute to give the Washington Spirit the win over the Seattle Reign at Audi Field.

Spirit (6-2-3) midfielder Leicy Santos opened the scoring in the 18th minute off a free kick from outside the box.

The Reign (4-5-2) equalized in the 44th minute on an own goal from defender Lucia Di Guglielmo.

Hershfelt's winner deflected off defender Jordyn Bugg.

Wilson converts penalty kick to pull Thorns into a 2-2 draw

Sophia Wilson scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Portland Thorns a 2-2 draw with the Utah Royals on Saturday in a matchup of the league's top teams.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Washington Spirit beat the Seattle Reign 2-1; and the Kansas City Current topped the Boston Legacy 1-0.

The Thorns (7-3-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a goal by Olivia Moultrie.

The first-place Royals (7-2-3), unbeaten in their last 10, leveled the match on Kiana Palacios’ header in the 44th minute. It was the first goal that Portland had conceded at Providence Park this season and ended a 637-minute home shutout streak.

Mina Tanaka found Cloé Lacasse in the 50th minute to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Alexa Spaanstra fouled Jayden Perry in the box for the penalty kick that Wilson converted for her fifth goal of the season.

Second-place Portland is unbeaten at home over 10 regular-season matches stretching to last season.

Current remain unbeaten at home

Reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga scored her seventh goal of the season in the 69th minute to lead the Current (7-5-0) over the visiting Legacy.

Goalkeeper Lorena made three saves for her third clean sheet of the season.

The Current head into the summer break with an unbeaten home record (6-0-0) and now have a 23-match unbeaten streak at home (20-0-3).

The Legacy (2-7-3) are winless in their last three.

Current defender Kayla Sharples went down in the second minute with an injury and left the field as a concussion substitute seven minutes later.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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