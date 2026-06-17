After strong opener, Seattle businesses expect bigger World Cup turnout Friday

The Brief Pioneer Square businesses are preparing for another wave of World Cup fans after Sound Transit recorded about 210,000 boardings during Seattle’s first match. Restaurants and bars say Monday brought some of their strongest sales in years, with some businesses reporting record-breaking crowds. Thousands of Australian fans are expected to travel to Seattle for Friday’s USA-Australia match, prompting businesses to stock up and add staff.



Businesses in Pioneer Square are preparing for another surge of soccer fans after Sound Transit reported approximately 210,000 game-day boardings during Seattle’s first FIFA World Cup match on Monday. That's roughly equivalent to the population of Tacoma.

According to Sound Transit, the total marked one of the busiest days in the history of the region’s light rail system.

As anticipation builds for Friday’s match, business owners say they are stocking up and staffing up to accommodate what they expect will be even larger crowds.

Businesses stock up for increase in fans

At Sid’s Tavern in Pioneer Square, owner Farshid Varamini said he has significantly increased inventory ahead of the next round of matches.

"We have probably brought in enough kegs of beer to support three Seahawk games," said Varamini. "So I think we should be OK but here’s my challenge to the US and Australia fans. Please run us dry."

Sid’s Tavern in Pioneer Square prepares for big crowds during Friday's USA vs Australia match. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Varamini said his business is located along a major route to Seattle’s stadiums.

"It’s an artery to the stadium, both stadiums," he said.

According to Varamini, demand during Monday’s World Cup match exceeded expectations.

"We opened Sid’s for a beer garden and I actually had to hold people at the door at 8 a.m. because we couldn’t let people in. It was that busy," he said.

The tavern plans to open at 7 a.m. Friday, and Varamini said he expects attendance to be at least double what he experienced earlier in the week.

Major sales increases

Businesses across Pioneer Square also reported strong sales during Monday’s match.

According to Alliance for Pioneer Square, Lowlander Brewing experienced its best day since the NFC Championship game. John DeLeo, owner of DeLeo’s Pizza recorded sales seven times higher Monday than a typical day and is anticipating that figure could rise to 10 times normal levels Friday.

Belgium fans march through the streets ahead of their match at Seattle Stadium. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Australian fans to boost attendance

Many of those visitors are expected to travel from Vancouver, British Columbia, according to people already in town for the tournament.

Simon Minness, who was visiting Seattle from Melbourne, said he expects thousands of Australian supporters to make the trip south for Friday’s match.

"So they’re definitely coming down from the north," said Minness. "I think there’s going to be 5,000 to 10,000 Aussies here at least. We’ll turn it green and gold."

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