Seattle's Ballard to host Pride celebration, FIFA watch party on June 26

The Brief The "Regnbue" festival, named after the Scandinavian word for rainbow, will take over Ballard Avenue on Friday, June 26, combining a Pride celebration and a vendor market with street closures. The all-day street festival will feature drag entertainment hosted by Sativa the Queen, live performances, and music from DJ Summersoft near 22nd Avenue Northwest. A large outdoor screen will broadcast three international football matches throughout the day: Norway vs. France, Uruguay vs. Spain, and the featured Pride Day match, Iran vs. Egypt.



A stretch of Ballard Avenue will transform into a Pride celebration and soccer watch party later this month, combining live performances, drag entertainment and international football matches in the heart of one of Seattle's most historic neighborhoods.

The all-day event, called Regnbue, is scheduled for Friday, June 26.

According to organizers, "Regnbue" is the Norwegian and Danish word for rainbow, a nod to Ballard's Scandinavian roots.

The festival will take over Ballard Avenue with street closures similar to those used during the neighborhood's popular farmers market.

Organizers say visitors can expect a vendor market, live entertainment and a large outdoor screen showing multiple matches throughout the day.

Morning kickoff

Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome from Sativa the Queen and music from DJ Summersoft.

The first soccer match of the day, Norway versus France, is scheduled to air from noon until 2 p.m.

Afternoon drag show and entertainment

Following the match, the focus shifts to live entertainment.

From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sativa the Queen and guests will host a drag show accompanied by music from DJ Summersoft.

A second soccer match, Uruguay versus Spain, will follow from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Evening Pride performances

The celebration continues with Pride performances from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The day's featured Pride Day match, Iran versus Egypt is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. on the outdoor screen.

What visitors should know

The performance stage and watch party area will be located near the intersection of 22nd Avenue Northwest and Ballard Avenue Northwest.

According to the event website, space directly in front of the stage and screen will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-profile chairs for viewing.

In addition to the watch party and performances, visitors can browse a vendor market throughout the event while enjoying the street festival atmosphere in Ballard's historic district.

More information about the event is available at Visit Ballard's Regnbue Pride Festival page .

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County

Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.