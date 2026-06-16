FIFA World Cup billboards in Seattle spark sexual health conversations

The Brief The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has launched a soccer-themed billboard campaign reading "GOOOOOOOOOAL!" in six host cities, including Seattle, to leverage large World Cup and Pride crowds for conversations about sexual health and condom use. The campaign's featured website, UseACondom.com, directly connects users to local clinics, STI testing locations, and free condoms to help reduce social stigma and combat rising STI transmission rates. The soccer-themed advertisements are scheduled to remain on display through the duration of the tournament until at least July 19, and the global nonprofit will fund its free clinical services through its local pharmacies and thrift stores.



As thousands of soccer fans arrive in Seattle for the World Cup and Pride celebrations, a global nonprofit organization is using the chance to jumpstart a public conversation about sexual health.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has launched a soccer-themed advertisement reading "GOOOOOOOOOAL!" in six World Cup host cities, including two in Seattle. The timing is intentional, aligning with massive local crowds gathering for international soccer matches and LGBTQ+ Pride festivities.

According to organizers, the campaign is designed to remove the social stigma surrounding condoms and encourage proactive prevention.

Leveraging major events for public health

AHF says the convergence of global sports and local celebrations brings a highly diverse population into the city, creating a unique opportunity for public health outreach.

"You're bringing in an entire different diaspora of people, you've got people from all around the world with different lived experiences, different takes on what it means to be sexually healthy, and they're engaging with one another," Marcelino Alcorta-Kuettel, the Western Bureau Chief for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, said.

Alcorta-Kuettel says while medical interventions have advanced significantly, individual agency remains vital. He went on to say sexual health conversations are frequently overshadowed by post-exposure treatments.

"Condom use should be the goal, and we should be using the at first tool in our tool belt first," Alcorta-Kuettel said, adding "talking about consent, talking about condom use, that can be sexy and fun, but we don't do that enough."

Addressing stigma and access to resources

The marketing campaign, spearheaded by AHF President and CEO Michael Weinstein, aims to drive engagement in unexpected community spaces. The featured website, UseACondom.com, connects users directly to educational resources, local clinics, free condoms, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing locations.

The initiative comes at a time when health advocates are working to reverse rising STI rates. Alcorta-Kuettel noted that transmission statistics are historically higher in regions that utilize abstinence-only education models compared to progressive states with proactive prevention frameworks, such as Washington and California.

Last year, AHF distributed more than 64 million free condoms globally. The nonprofit currently serves approximately 3 million people worldwide, funding its free clinical services through its local pharmacies and thrift stores, where 96 cents of every dollar spent is reinvested into care.

A History of Outspoken Advocacy

Founded in 1987 as the AIDS Hospice Foundation, the organization focused on providing dignity and care for dying patients before dedicated federal funding existed. Decades later, medical breakthroughs allow individuals living with HIV to achieve an undetectable viral load through oral pills or injections, meaning the virus is untransmittable.

Despite advanced therapies, AHF continues to aggressively promote condom utilization as an underfunded, highly effective defense against multiple STIs.

The soccer-themed advertisements are expected to remain on display throughout the duration of the tournament, with local installations scheduled to stay up until at least July 19. AHF organizers say they anticipate and welcome any pushback regarding the bold campaign.

"We tend to drive these conversations in spaces where people aren't used to having these kinds of conversations, and we welcome any criticism anybody has," Alcorta-Kuettel said. "At least you're talking about it."

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 Boeing employees among 8 killed in B-52 bomber crash

Stolen Kirkland dog returned to family, investigation continues

Seattle’s hottest day of the year comes with warnings

Seattle boosts security, cleans up notorious spots for World Cup

Seattle police investigate reported shooting near playground

10 years later: Japanese chain restaurant Benihana returns to Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.