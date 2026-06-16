Where are the thieves? Stolen Kirkland, WA dog returned to family

Police continue their hunt for two suspects accused of taking a family's dog in Kirkland on June 7. Concern was heightened for the elderly dog's wellbeing since he required care and monitoring for multiple health issues.

The good news : Kirkland police reported that the dog has been found and returned to the rightful owner's family as of June 15.

Still in progress : Investigators have not made any arrests in this dognapping case. The two suspects were seen on camera, and police asked people to report anything they may know about them to their offices.

Kirkland dog theft suspects

There is a $1,000 reward for information provided by Crime Stoppers if members of the public can help police find the suspects. Information can be texted to the Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App or their website.

KPD officers reported the dog was found safe and reunited with its family in a Facebook post on Monday evening around 8:30 p.m. They also took the opportunity to speak directly with the public, saying, in part:

What they're saying:

"Thank you to everyone who shared our post, provided information, and helped spread the word. Community support played an important role in helping bring this case to a successful resolution.

Although Parker has been safely recovered, the investigation remains active. We appreciate the community's assistance and are thankful for this happy ending."

Suspect vehicle in Kirkland, Washington dognapping case

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