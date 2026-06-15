2 Boeing employees among 8 killed in B-52 bomber crash

The Brief Eight people are presumed dead after a B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California. Boeing confirmed that two of its employees were among those onboard the aircraft during the routine test mission. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet identified the victims.



Eight people are dead, including two Boeing employees, following a B-52 bomber crash in southern California on Monday.

What we know:

A B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff from the Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, California on June 15.

Officials confirmed eight people were onboard the jet during the crash. The pilots and passengers are all presumed dead, as "initial indications are that the crash was not survivable," according to a release from Edwards Air Force Base.

It happened during a routine test mission, and the cause of the crash is still unclear.

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What they're saying:

Boeing confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle that two Boeing employees were onboard the aircraft during the crash. The company issued the following statement:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the eight crew members who lost their lives in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, California. It is with great sadness that we confirm two Boeing employees were among those on board. We are in contact with their families and are offering support."

What we don't know:

None of the occupants of the B-52 Bomber have yet been identified. Officials are expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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