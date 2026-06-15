Seattle boosts security, cleans up notorious spots for World Cup

The Brief Seattle increased police presence and cleared some homeless encampments ahead of the FIFA World Cup, leading to noticeable changes in parts of downtown. Residents and visitors reported cleaner, safer conditions at intersections such as Third Avenue and Pike Street as international fans arrived. While some problem areas remain, locals hope the heightened focus on public safety and cleanliness continues after the tournament ends.



The city of Seattle targeted crime and homeless encampments ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting noticeable improvements in some of its most notorious intersections as the tournament began.

Local residents and visitors reported a visible shift in the conditions of several high-traffic areas, which traditionally struggled with safety and illegal activity. Enhanced law enforcement and security personnel were deployed throughout the city to maintain order during the international sporting event.

Key intersections show improvement

At Third Avenue and Pike Street, as well as Third Avenue and Pine Street, community members noted a stark contrast to previous months. Longtime residents credited the international spotlight for the sudden transformation.

Crowds stroll through downtown Seattle as the city hosts its first World Cup match on June 15, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"FIFA has done a wonderful job in this city making it appear beautiful again," Seattle resident Alisha Wilson said.

Wilson noted that even local businesses previously impacted by crime are showing signs of normal operations, including a McDonald's location that had not allowed customers inside for some time.

"That's the influence of FIFA," Wilson said.

International fans arrive

While the city has intensified its cleanup efforts, some disruptions remain. Tourists wearing team jerseys near Third Avenue reported being screamed at by a stranger, though the incident did not appear to dampen their enthusiasm for the tournament.

The influx of international visitors has brought global attention to the Pacific Northwest. Fans traveling from Australia expressed optimism during their first day in the city ahead of a match between the United States and Australia.

"Been here for a day, but looks fantastic so far," Australian fan James Sarris said.

Fellow traveler Janet Leske added that they plan to spend a week exploring the region.

Political statements and watch parties

Signs of the tournament’s global influence are visible beyond the sports venues. Along the Seattle Monorail route, an Iranian flag was found spray-painted over to reflect the nation's pre-revolutionary flag, a symbol frequently utilized by political opposition movements.

Meanwhile, areas like 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street showed decreased levels of street activity, though it still drew the attention of passing tourists. Nearby at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District, the city established an outdoor watch party monitored by on-duty park rangers.

World Cup fans walk towards Hing Hay Park in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Every intersection showed an increased presence of either police officers or private security guards, including the area surrounding 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street. Local residents expressed hope that the improvements will outlast the tournament.

"This is huge," Wilson said. "I love the influence that the world has had on this city. Hopefully the mayor and the other people can keep it up."

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Hundreds of Belgium fans march through Seattle ahead of FIFA match

What to know before biking to Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026 match days

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium settles for 1-1 draw with Egypt at World Cup

Tiny Cape Verde stuns Spain with 0-0 draw at World Cup

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.