Seattle police investigate reported shooting near playground
SEATTLE - Seattle police were at the scene of a reported shooting near the Laurelhurst neighborhood Monday night.
What we know:
It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Pathways Park Playground along Mithin Place NE, in the Bryant area.
Seattle Police patrol cars outside the scene of a reported shooting at a playground on June 15, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The scene remained active for several hours as officers investigated shell casings scattered across the playground.
Neighbors told FOX 13 they heard around a dozen shots before police arrived.
What we don't know:
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or if a suspect was in custody.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County
Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup
'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses
Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle
Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.