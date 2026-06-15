Seattle police investigate reported shooting near playground

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting reported Monday night near a playground near the Laurelhurst area. Officers investigated shell casings scattered across the park, and neighbors reported hearing 10-12 shots. Police have not yet provided any information regarding injuries or suspects in this case.



Seattle police were at the scene of a reported shooting near the Laurelhurst neighborhood Monday night.

What we know:

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Pathways Park Playground along Mithin Place NE, in the Bryant area.

Seattle Police patrol cars outside the scene of a reported shooting at a playground on June 15, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The scene remained active for several hours as officers investigated shell casings scattered across the playground.

Neighbors told FOX 13 they heard around a dozen shots before police arrived.

What we don't know:

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or if a suspect was in custody.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Military plane crash sparks wildfire in Yakima County

Deadly Bellevue, WA motorcycle crash causes miles-long traffic backup

'Buy Black Card' aims to inject life into Black-owned businesses

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

Your ultimate visitors guide to Seattle for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Oliver Tree dies: Singer, producer killed in helicopter crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.