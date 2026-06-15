Crowds exceed expectations for some businesses ahead of first FIFA match in Seattle

The Brief Ahead of the first FIFA match in Seattle, business owners in Pioneer Square report that foot traffic has dramatically increased, with some establishments seeing crowds exceed expectations and sales figures up to 40% higher than average. Local spots like the newly opened Public House and King Street Bar and Oven are preparing for an even larger influx of customers on match day by expanding seating and bracing for overflow. According to Jen Moses of the Alliance for Pioneer Square, small businesses across the historic neighborhood are anticipating a busy few weeks supported by traveling fans and local events like the free Occidental Square watch parties.



Businesses in Pioneer Square say foot traffic has kicked into high gear ahead of the first FIFA match in Seattle.

At Public House, a bar and restaurant in the square, the grill is hot and business is heating up.

"Crowds have been amazing," said Nation Son, Co-Owner of Public House.

Public House specializes in burgers, fries and macaroni salad, among other snacks and dishes on the menu and serves up matcha drinks alongside a wide variety of cocktails.

It just opened a couple of days ago, ahead of the June 15th match in Seattle.

"Even yesterday, for the Knicks game, it was so fun. We had like an overfill, and they ended up winning and then everyone cheered," said Jesse Park, Co-Owner of Public House in Pioneer Square.

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Troy Anderson, the owner of King Street Bar and Oven, says crowds have already exceeded expectations at his business.

"Bought a couple new tables and chairs for the overflow of the crowd," said Anderson. "We were shocked on Friday."

He says Monday should be even bigger.

"Just Friday, those numbers were probably, I’d say, 40% higher on an average Friday in June without the Mariners in town," said Anderson.

He is pictured below, getting the patio ready for Monday's crowds.

Fans are also finding their way to different businesses via apps like "Sea Win", which highlights businesses and other locations as part of a point collection game offered on the app.

Points can also be collected at whale tail art installations that have popped up all over town. The installation located in Pioneer Square is pictured below.

"We had an idea to just come down here to explore," said Nicolas Rosette, from Bothell, and a fan of the Australian team.

Nicholas Rosette and his family were stopping at local businesses on Sunday while following the Sea Win app. They stopped at Pacific Place and the Seattle Soccer House to watch a match and the family bought a Lego set, appropriately shaped like a soccer ball.

"I’m happy I got this, and we’re going to have a great time building it," said Rosette. "It’s going to be a family project."

He is pictured below with his Lego project.

John Grigis traveled from Florida to Seattle to watch Egypt play on Monday and has also done some shopping while in Seattle.

"Excited to root for Egypt," said Girgis. "We got a FIFA-specific Seattle shirt to commemorate the first game for Egypt."

The Stadium District, wasn't the only stop for Girgis and his friends.

"We are going to roll down to pike place in a second, have some bites to eat, maybe catch a ferry," said Girgis. He is pictured below.

"It’s just been so much fun," said Son.

With Seattle Stadium matches starting Monday, Anderson says the sky's the limit.

"Without having a game scheduled on Friday was crazy. If that’s any precursor to what’s going to happen, we’re excited," said Anderson.

Jen Moses with the Alliance for Pioneer Square provided this statement to FOX 13 Sunday.

"Pioneer Square businesses are expecting a busy few weeks as fans come into the beautiful, historic neighborhood for matches, watch parties and everything happening around the stadiums. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, galleries and other small businesses are all getting ready for more people to be in the neighborhood, especially on Seattle match days.

For anyone looking for a place to watch, the watch parties in Occidental Square, presented by Hometeam, are one of the best options in the city, with every match shown on the big screen through the Final. They are free, open to the public and give fans a way to be close to the energy of the tournament, whether they have a ticket or not, while also spending time in Pioneer Square and supporting local businesses."

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