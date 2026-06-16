Seattle reviews FIFA World Cup 2026 transit options after post-match congestion

The Brief Congestion on match day in Seattle caused long waits, crowded transit platforms, and high rideshare costs. While some people tell FOX 13 they wished for better communication, others say the excitement and ease of the stadium experience outweighed travel complications. Seattle leaders discussed what they will and will not be reviewing ahead of a triple-duty event day Friday.



City and transit officials are calling Seattle’s first World Cup match a major success, but local soccer fans say navigating the transit system after the event required patience.

Following Monday's match between Belgium and Egypt, heavy demand for public transportation left thousands of attendees waiting in massive lines outside stadium exit points. Some fans reported waiting for over an hour just to board the local light rail system, prompting both commuters and operations officials to evaluate lessons learned ahead of upcoming matches.

Fans turn to social media, alternative transport

The transit bottlenecks became a major talking point online, with videos circulating widely on TikTok showing massive crowds trying to access the Link light rail lines.

The congestion drove some travelers to seek alternative transport, resulting in steep surge pricing from rideshare applications. Boston resident Mark Khalil chose to take an Uber away from Seattle Stadium to escape the crowds, only to be charged $45 for a two-mile trip.

"It was just, like, we just hoped for more clarity," Khalil said. "So, just to plan that out better in the future."

Transit agencies defend post-game flow

Big picture view:

Sound Transit officials confirmed that light rail operations ran as scheduled on Monday. However, the agency acknowledged that access to train platforms was intentionally throttled, a standard safety strategy utilized to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the active tracking platforms.

To ease future bottlenecks, transit representatives are advising passengers to "spread out" across different arrival and departure stations rather than converging on a single hub. Some local fans are already adapting their post-game habits to avoid the peak rush entirely.

"I'd leave. I'd go, like, maybe eat something," Seattle resident Kavi Fraser suggested. "Just, like, burn an hour. If you have nowhere to be."

Other regular attendees, like Mathieu Gaultier of Seattle, plan to alter their arrival times for the next match. "I will be down here again on Friday to catch the game, so, probably going to leave a couple of hours earlier than I normally would just to be safe," Gaultier said.

Major gridlock test expected Friday

The city's infrastructure will face an even larger test on Friday, when a massive influx of visitors is expected downtown. The U.S. Men's National Team is scheduled to take the pitch against Australia, a high-stakes match that officials anticipate will draw a significantly larger crowd than Monday's opener.

Local perspective:

Compounding the transit demand, Friday’s schedule features a rare tri-event surge. The World Cup match directly coincides with federal Juneteenth holiday observations as well as a scheduled Seattle Mariners baseball game at nearby T-Mobile Park.

Despite the looming logistical challenge, the Seattle Office of Emergency Management reports that the broader city framework experienced few issues. Kenneth Neafcy, the agency's operations manager, indicated that sweeping changes to the city's current transit and security blueprints are unlikely.

"At this point, I'm not anticipating any major changes to our strategies," Neafcy said.

Sound Transit added that it is actively reviewing Monday's performance data and will implement adjustments where possible. For most fans, however, the stadium experience eclipsed any transport frustrations.

What they're saying:

"The World Cup was such an amazing experience that nothing else mattered once we got into the stadium," Khalil said.

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