WA drivers can soon get their Mount St. Helens plate

Years in the making, Washington drivers will soon have new options for specialty license plates. Up next is the long-awaited Mount St. Helens plate coming in August 2026. This comes after lawmakers weighed the possibility of the plates through Senate Bill 5444 last year, creating 13 new designs.

The plate sponsors the Mount St. Helens Institute, an organization and research facility that does work at the volcano itself, along with youth education programs, trail restoration projects and other volunteer programs.

Mount St. Helens

Just over 46 years since the eruption at Mount St. Helens, this new plate will offer a way for state residents to fund the work the institute does for the site.

In 1980, a major volcanic eruption occurred at Mount St. Helens, a volcano located in state of Washington, in the United States.. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) ( )

In a previous statement made during the discussions around SB5444, one high school student spoke about the community benefit of specialty plates.

"I see these plates and not only enjoy how they add to the boring task of driving on the road, but I'm also happy to know that the purchase of the plate went to a good cause," testified Rosie Ying, a senior at Kirkland’s Lake Washington High School.

Some proposed plates in SB5444

What are the most popular specialty license plates in Washington?

In Olympia last year, FOX 13 reporter Albert James ran the numbers on the most popular plates as lawmakers decided on the highly anticipated bill.

"The state offers over 60 special design plates, with DOL data showing the most popular are the Washington State University, Washington national parks and Seattle Seahawks plates. On the other hand, plates around tennis, the Seattle Storm and the Future Farmers of America are the least purchased and renewed," James said.

What's next:

The plates will be available for purchase by next Sunday, Aug. 19.

Community members can find more information about the city sales of the license plates through the Department of Licensing website.

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