Trump, Vance won't visit Seattle for USA's World Cup match

The Brief President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will not attend Monday's World Cup Round of 16 match between the U.S. and Belgium in Seattle. King County confirmed no executive visits are scheduled for July 6, ending days of speculation. The decision means Seattle will avoid the major security measures and traffic disruptions that often accompany presidential visits.



After days of speculation, it's been confirmed neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President JD Vance will visit Seattle for the World Cup Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium.

What we know:

A spokesperson for King County said no executive visits are scheduled in Seattle on Monday, July 6.

The confirmation comes on the heels of a historic, 2-0 American victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, bringing them one win away from making the World Cup quarterfinals.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Malik Tillman #17 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, (John Dorton / USSF / Getty Images) Expand

Local transportation agencies spent the week preparing for a potential security lockdown for a presidential visit next week, but King County has since put those anxieties to rest.

The backstory:

The last time Seattle had a White House visit was during a 2024 campaign stop by former President Joe Biden, causing a 30-minute ground stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and causing major delays on western Washington freeways.

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