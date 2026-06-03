Seattle elementary school teacher dies after bicycle crash

The Brief Christian Salyer, a 30-year-old teacher at Seattle’s Thurgood Marshall Elementary, died after a bicycle crash in Yesler Terrace. Salyer was injured in a collision with a vehicle on June 1 and later died at Harborview Medical Center on Wednesday. Police determined the crash was an accident, but few additional details about the collision have been released.



A 30-year-old Seattle elementary school teacher has died after a bicycle crash in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

What we know:

Christian Salyer, a teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Monday, June 1. He was treated for serious injuries and taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died on Wednesday.

Other details of the crash have not been released, but police did determine it was an accident.

What they're saying:

Thurgood Marshall Principal, Julie Breidenbach, sent the following letter to families and staff following Salyer's death:

"It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our valued staff members, Christian Salyer, who died this morning from injuries related to a bicycle accident. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Christian’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

"Christian was a dedicated teacher who served our school with passion and care for many years. He made a lasting impact on students, colleagues, and families alike. His warmth, dedication, and commitment to education will be deeply missed.

"We will be looking for meaningful ways to honor Christian’s memory as a school community in the coming weeks and when we return in the fall. We will share that information as plans are made.

"We recognize that news like this can be difficult for students and staff. We encourage you to share this news with your child(ren) ahead of returning to school tomorrow. District staff will be at the school to support the grieving process. Please talk openly with your student(s) and reach out if additional support is needed.

"Here are a few general guidelines for helping children cope with loss:

Explain the death in terms that your children can understand. Use correct terms such as "die," "died," "dying," and "dead." Words and expressions like "sleeping peacefully", "passed away," "departed," "lost," etc. only confuse children.

Express your own feelings about the death openly. It is okay for your children to see you angry, upset, crying, relieved, etc. This allows them to see what you are really feeling. It also gives them permission to express the same feelings.

Really listen to what your child(ren) are asking or saying. To understand what they are expressing, you may need to ask further questions.

Maintain routines as much as possible. It is helpful for your children to remain in familiar places (their rooms, their homes) and with familiar loved ones. Even though a death has occurred, the children’s lives go on. The following community resources may help as you look for guidance.

When grief/loss hit close to home: Tips for caregivers

How to help a grieving child

"Additional resources and support are available through our school counselors and the Seattle Public Schools Mental Health Services webpage .

"Please keep Christian’s loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time. If you have any questions or need support, do not hesitate to reach out."

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