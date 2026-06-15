Thousands lose power in Seattle on hottest day of the year

Thousands of customers lost power in northern Seattle on Monday morning. The outages come amid a heat advisory, with the city on track to experience its hottest day of 2026.

More than 3,000 people and businesses were without power just before 11 a.m. on June 15. The outages began on the western side of Lake Union and extend up to Ballard and Discovery park areas.

Seattle City Light outage map for June 15 at 11 a.m.

As of 11:15 a.m., there was no estimated time of restoration set by Seattle City Light. The caused remained under investigation heading into the afternoon.

More information is available on the Seattle City Light outage map page.

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