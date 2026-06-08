New WA law aims to keep minors off e-bikes

The Brief A new Washington law taking effect June 11 creates stricter rules for electric bikes and high-speed electric cycles. Electric bikes must have working pedals and cannot exceed 20 mph under motor power; faster models will be classified as motorcycles. Because motorcycles require a driver's license, the law effectively prevents children under 16 from riding high-speed electric models.



A new statewide law taking effect Thursday, June 11, will establish new regulations on electric bicycles across Washington, with a specific focus on restricting minors from operating high-speed models.

Local law enforcement agencies and bicycle shop owners say the new legal definitions will help clear up confusion on shared pathways and improve overall roadway safety.

E-Bikes vs Electric Motorcycles

The updated legislation establishes a clear legal boundary between standard electric-assisted bicycles and more powerful electric vehicles, such as e-mopeds and e-motorcycles.

What To Know:

Under the new law, a true e-bike must feature fully operational pedals. Additionally, the vehicle's motor cannot propel the bike past 20 miles per hour.

Any electric cycle capable of exceeding the 20 mph threshold under motor power will now be legally classified as a motorcycle.

E-bikes at Mello Fello’s Bike Shop

"It’s limiting the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles or e-mopeds," said Jesse Angelo, founder and owner of Mello Fello’s Bike Shop. "It means that it’s actually going to keep younger kids, hopefully, off of roads doing over 45, 55 miles an hour on bike trails and causing dangerous situations."

Restrictions for Minors

Because the state's newly designated electric motorcycles require an operator to hold a valid driver's license, the law effectively bars minors under the age of 16 from riding them.

What they're saying:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is preparing to adapt to the regulatory shift. Officials noted that the clear distinctions will provide much-needed guidelines for local deputies.

"We've had significant accidents with these e-bikes and e-motorcycles, and so these laws are going to be really important for law enforcement moving forward to help support us in how we can enforce them to make sure that people are safe on our streets," said Carly Cappetto, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Cappetto added that many of the recorded accidents have involved minors who do not understand the standard rules of the road. Moving forward, deputies plan to enforce violations of the new e-bike law in the same manner as any other standard traffic infraction.

What you can do:

With the changes to come, industry experts advise consumers to research their options carefully before making a purchase.

Angelo urged anyone looking to buy a compliant e-bike to shop local rather than ordering an unverified model online.

"We carry e-bikes designed to meet these qualifications," Angelo said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is currently working with the local prosecutor's office to finalize how specific charges and citations under the new law will move forward in court.

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