Renton, WA shooting victim dies, police search for witnesses

The Brief A person wounded in a shooting early Wednesday has died, prompting a homicide investigation in Renton. Detectives are searching for the occupants of a vehicle seen in the area who may have witnessed the incident. Police clarify that the people in the vehicle are not considered suspects but may have crucial information.



A Wednesday morning shooting has turned into a homicide investigation after the victim died from their injuries, according to Renton police.

Police seek witnesses in deadly shooting

What we know:

A shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Wednesday has now become a homicide case. Renton detectives confirmed the victim died after being taken to the hospital.

Renton, WA possible witness vehicle. RPD is hoping the person or people in the car may have seen something related to a shooting on Wednesday

As the investigation continues, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle of unknown make and model that was seen traveling through the area seconds after the gunfire. Investigators believe the people inside the car may have seen something important.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not provided a description of a suspect or a specific motive for the shooting.

Renton police at the scene of a shooting early Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The investigation

Authorities emphasized that the individuals in the vehicle are not suspects. "They may not realize they have information that could assist investigators, but even the smallest detail could be valuable," police said. Detectives are reviewing photos of the car to determine its make and model.

What you can do:

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov.

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