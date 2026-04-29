The Brief Renton police are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old man hospitalized after he was found wounded in the intersection of Rainier Avenue and Southwest Victoria Street just after midnight Wednesday. The incident forced a five-hour closure of Rainier Avenue while forensic investigators processed the scene, though the roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 5 a.m. Authorities have not yet released information regarding a suspect or motive, and updates on the victim's medical condition from Harborview Medical Center are pending.



A 27-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a shooting that left Rainer Avenue through Renton closed for several hours.

Renton police officers responded to 911 calls just after midnight reporting gunfire.

When they got to the scene, authorities found the victim lying in the intersection of Rainier Avenue and Southwest Victoria Street, near Renton High School.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Major roadway closure

The investigation forced a complete closure of Rainier Avenue in both directions for approximately five hours.

Forensic investigators remained on-site overnight to map the scene and collect evidence.

The roadway was reopened to traffic shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Ongoing investigation

While the scene has been cleared, police have not yet released information regarding a possible motive or suspect description.

Authorities have not confirmed if any arrests have been made. Representatives for the Renton Police Department and Harborview Medical Center have been contacted for updates on the investigation and the victim's medical status.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homeowner shoots suspect during home invasion in Kent

Seattle police arrest felon after Capitol Hill bike dispute sparks gunfire

Skydiving Kirkland woman finds 'freedom' from quadriplegia, breaks record

Renton police boost patrols at park following recent shootings

2 motorcyclists killed at same spot 1 week apart in Pierce County

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.