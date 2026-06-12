Pierce County, WA firefighters prepare for wildfire season

The Brief A Stage 1 burn ban has been declared in Pierce County due to predicted record temperatures and a low winter snowpack that have significantly increased summer wildfire risks. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is launching a free Defensible Space Assessment Program to help residents clear hazards around their homes, alongside installing high-visibility fire danger signs at three local stations. To prepare for the upcoming fire season, crews have conducted weekly training since March and participated in joint aerial exercises with the Washington National Guard, using lessons from the 2025 Bear Gulch Fire.



A Stage 1 burn ban is in effect for Pierce County as regional forecasts predict record temperatures that are expected to rapidly dry out local vegetation.

With the threat of summer wildfires looming, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is launching an aggressive new preparedness strategy to protect local communities before the flames can even start.

While summer heat is familiar in western Washington, fire officials say this year's wildfire danger is compounded by what happened during the winter months.

"Our snowpack is really, really low," said Lt. Jake Weigley, wildfire coordinator for Central Pierce Fire & Rescue. "Our ability through the summer, as we become hot and dry, to gain some moisture from our snowpack is not there. If conditions are right, we could see significant fire activity this year."

Getting ahead of WA wildfires

To combat the rising threat, crews have been undergoing extensive, district-wide training every Wednesday since March—a rigorous preparation schedule that wraps up at the end of June.

Fire officials emphasize that wildfire potential exists "everywhere." To help residents protect their property, Central Pierce is introducing a brand-new initiative: the Defensible Space Assessment Program. Under the program, crews will visit local properties free of charge to help neighbors identify hidden fire hazards.

"We spend about 30 minutes looking at vegetation, construction types, and how the property is laid out. Then we can give them some tips and tricks to harden their property against wildfire," said Weigley. "If properties are manicured and taken care of, it gives firefighters a chance to make a stand and defend those structures. When they’re not cared for, we don’t have a lot to work with when we get there, and time is critical when a fire-front is impacting a neighborhood."

Drivers in central Pierce County will also notice new visual reminders of the daily fire threat. Funded by a Washington State Department of Natural Resources grant, high-visibility fire danger signs have been installed in high-traffic, fire-prone areas outside three specific stations:

Station 43 (Orting)

Station 64 (Elk Plain)

Station 92 (Kapowsin)

"A simple sign on the road makes a big difference," said Weigley.

Wildfire preparedness training

Behind the scenes, the agency is also ramping up its operational tactics. Crews recently took to the skies, joining forces with the Washington National Guard for joint aerial training exercises.

According to officials, local teams are heavily utilizing lessons learned from their response to the destructive Bear Gulch Fire in 2025 to ensure they are seamlessly coordinated for ground-to-air suppression tactics this season.

"We’re in a space where I would say we’re right at the beginning of fire season," warned Weigley.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue urges residents to take an active role in community safety by following these critical steps:

Create defensible space: Clear dead leaves, pine needles, and overgrown brush within 30 feet of your home.

Harden your home: Clean out gutters and ensure vents are screened to prevent floating embers from catching.

Know your risk: Keep an eye on the newly installed fire danger signs at local stations during hot streaks.

Have a plan: Build a family emergency kit and establish a clear evacuation plan that includes your household pets.

To request a free Defensible Space Assessment for your home, visit the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue official website.

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