Renton, WA police boost patrols at park following recent shootings

The Brief Renton Police have increased patrols and installed portable security systems at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park following two back-to-back "rapid-fire" shootings on April 6 and 7. While dozens of shell casings were found and several cars and buildings were damaged, police spokesperson Meeghan Black confirmed that no injuries were reported in either incident. Neighbors and frequent park visitors expressed fear over the recent violence, which is currently being investigated by the department’s violent crimes unit.



Recent shootings at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park have prompted Renton police to ramp up enforcement and deterrent efforts in the area.

The park is popular in the warm-weather months, with hundreds enjoying the water and restaurants daily at the north end of the park where the shootings took place.

People who go to the park or who live nearby are concerned for their safety and the safety of their kids in the area.

What they're saying:

"I was at the dog park and I started hearing a loud, sounded like gunshots," said Lela Foxx, a neighbor to the park.

Park neighbor Lela Foxx says she was walking her dog when she heard around 20 shots ring out at Gene Coulon Park.

"I thought it would stop, but it kept going and that’s when I got scared," said Lela.

The shots were so close to her backyard, she picked up her pup and ran.

"I put him on the leash, and we ran back to the house," said Lela.

She then called her son Tarrel Foxx.

"She was like, 'You aren’t at Coulon, are you?' and I was like, ‘No why what happened?'.

He was at Kennydale Beach park, just down the street.

"Thankfully, I wasn't here," said Tarrel.

The picture below shows a building that was damaged by gunfire at Gene Coulon Park.

Renton police say four cars were hit on April 7 by gunfire during that shooting, but nobody was injured.

Just a day prior, on April 6, Renton Police say there was another rapid-fire shooting at around 8 p.m. in the parking area.

Police say they found a couple dozen spent shell casings, but no suspects during that shooting.

"It’s kind of bizarre to be honest, You wouldn’t really expect something like that to happen back to back especially being in a residential area with a lot of people," said Tarrel Foxx, Lela’s son.

Renton police provided the picture below, which shows the investigation into one of the shooting scenes.

Renton Police have since increased patrols.

"High visibility presence is a deterrent so we are really stepping up our patrols," said Meeghan Black, Renton Police spokesperson.

Portable security systems were also installed.

"It’s been so beautiful out, that a lot of people want to get out and enjoy the park, so we really are putting a lot of effort and a lot of resources, so people do feel safe," said Black.

With the park only getting busier, the Foxx family hopes the violence stops.

"Scary especially when you have kids," said Lela. "It’s kind of sad you know that you can’t feel safe going anywhere."

"It’s kind of un-comforting because I kind of grew up here, coming to this park every now and then, especially in the summertime, enjoying the lake and the view and all the people," says Tarrel Foxx, Lela’s son.

Police say that the violent crimes unit is helping to investigate both shootings.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Renton Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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